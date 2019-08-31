Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. 301,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,578. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

