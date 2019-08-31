Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $529,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.11. The company had a trading volume of 715,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,786. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $386.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

