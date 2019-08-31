Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,044 Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $59,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.