Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,468 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of Hillenbrand stock remained flat at $$27.44 during midday trading on Friday. 409,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.