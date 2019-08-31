Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $646,000 Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,950 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $129,861,000 after purchasing an additional 211,386 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,278. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.