Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,316 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $14,410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

