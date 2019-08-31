Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of analysts have commented on TDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,351,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,439.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,061,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 992,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,809,000 after purchasing an additional 756,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,912,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,127,000 after purchasing an additional 754,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 504,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 600,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,268. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

