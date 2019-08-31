TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. 640,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.04%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.