Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $225,422.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Telcoin has a total market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $225,422.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Telcoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.56 or 0.04900385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,184,744,221 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.