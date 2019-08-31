TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $81,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. 1,813,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,100 shares of company stock worth $21,676,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

