Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.97 on Friday. 163,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $450.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.94. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 799,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 904,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,288 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.