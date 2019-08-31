Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of SYRS remained flat at $$10.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,872. The company has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,288 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 904,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799,056 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 666,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.