Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after purchasing an additional 661,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,702,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $70.90. 1,432,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,985. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

