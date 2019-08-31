Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,170 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.20. 324,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $115.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

