Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.83 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 345.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter.

JHSC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.47. 2,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,813. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

