Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,714,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 161,063 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

CVS traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.92. 6,029,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,326. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

