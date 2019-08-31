Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610,428 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. 5,483,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

