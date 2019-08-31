Swing (SWING) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Swing coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Swing has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $80,004.00 and $7.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,082 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

