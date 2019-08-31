Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $235,489.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00222942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01343290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

