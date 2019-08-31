Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $58.16. 9,215,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,965,385. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

