Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director James Murray Pasieka Acquires 350,000 Shares

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director James Murray Pasieka bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,562.54.

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.10. 514,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Surge Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -34.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.95 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

