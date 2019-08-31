SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 5.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.52, 2,961,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,236,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $119,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,094,000 after acquiring an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $5,873,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 515,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

