Sun Life Financial INC Trims Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in NCR were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 998.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 763,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCR. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other NCR news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

