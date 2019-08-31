Sun Life Financial INC Sells 858 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

OMC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. 1,870,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

