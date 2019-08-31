Sun Life Financial INC Sells 809 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 52.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

NYSE MA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.60 and a 200 day moving average of $252.12. The stock has a market cap of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.