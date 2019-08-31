Sun Life Financial INC Sells 37,516 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,516 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AT&T by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,991,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,554 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,001,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,418,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,275,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

