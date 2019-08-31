Sun Life Financial INC Sells 3,451 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,219,156.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,412.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,938,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,486. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

