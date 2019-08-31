Sun Life Financial INC Sells 2,114 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,526. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $529.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $10,436,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $21,453,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,548,805 shares of company stock worth $286,181,233 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

