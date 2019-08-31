Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 9,790 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 225.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cactus by 25.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,304,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 264,239 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 37.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 292,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cactus by 48.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 778,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 25.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155,418 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cactus by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 749,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. 503,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

