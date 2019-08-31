Sun Life Financial INC Invests $132,000 in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 190,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

UMBF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 111,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,396,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

