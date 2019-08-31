Sun Life Financial INC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

