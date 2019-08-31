Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,266. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $299.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.99 and a 200 day moving average of $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

