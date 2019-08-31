Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

