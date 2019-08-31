Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 60,037.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 4,023,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,751. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

