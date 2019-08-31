Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,398 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 687,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,945. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.