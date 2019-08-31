Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.61. 1,098,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

