Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 385.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,133,000 after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.92. 847,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,972. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

