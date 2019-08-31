Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.83.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

