Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,128,000 after buying an additional 6,468,041 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 592,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 436,396 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 552,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 425,646 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.92. 6,724,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

