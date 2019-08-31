Stratis Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007077 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,467,667 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittylicious, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bithumb and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.