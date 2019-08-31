Storm Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Storm has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $371,403.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storm has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bitbns and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01337065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,699,550 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, Coinrail, Bitbns, IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

