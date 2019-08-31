Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Stellus Capital Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 88.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 48,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

