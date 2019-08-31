Stealth Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,726.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $3,726.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004158 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001895 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,070,986 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

