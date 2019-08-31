Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $96.56. 4,296,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,200. Starbucks has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,101,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.