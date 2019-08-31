Stakinglab Market Cap Tops $158,441.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $158,441.00 and $2,225.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004059 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00572102 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005678 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 736,342 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

