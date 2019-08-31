Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth $101,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,183 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,109. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

