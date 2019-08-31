SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 593,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

