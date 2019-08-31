SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $163.76. 409,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,916. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $171.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

