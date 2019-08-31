SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,622 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,743,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,579,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 1,415,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.