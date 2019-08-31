SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 214,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,343,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 234,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,058. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,048,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,773,841.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Crager sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,075,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,352.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,445 shares of company stock worth $9,517,917 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

